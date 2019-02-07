Related Programs: Morning EditionMorning Edition on IPR News and News/Studio One Political Scandals Envelop Virginia's Top Government Officials By Sarah McCammon • 4 minutes ago Related Programs: Morning EditionMorning Edition on IPR News and News/Studio One TweetShareGoogle+Email Listen Listening... / Gov. Ralph Northam is being called on to resign after a racist photo surfaced. The two Democratic officials in line behind him to assume the governorship are both embroiled in scandals of their own. TweetShareGoogle+Email