Related Program: 
Talk of Iowa

Planting And Caring For Iris

By & 1 minute ago
  • Mike Wisnicki / Flickr

Iris is an easy-to-grow perennial flowering plant that has more than 200 species of beautiful flowers that come in many shades. Iris takes its name from the Greek Goddess of the rainbow because of its wide range of colors.

On this Horticulture Day edition of Talk of Iowa, host Charity Nebbe talks with Cindy Haynes, associate professor of horticulture at Iowa State University and Richard Jauron, Iowa State University Extension horticulture specialist about some of the most popular varieties of iris and how to care for them.

Tags: 
Talk of Iowa
Hort Day
Horticulture

Related Content

Tips For Dealing With Garden Slugs

By May 17, 2019
Wilfbuck

Slugs are nocturnal and feed at night when we can’t see them. They also love to eat holes in the leaves of hosta plants.

In this Horticulture Day edition of Talk of Iowa, Charity Nebbe talks with Donald Lewis, a professor of entomology at Iowa State University, who has an extensive hosta collection and therefore a long-term relationship with slugs. He shares his tips on how to control and live with them.

Iowa State University Extension Horticulture Specialist Richard Jauron also joins the program.

Caring For Flowering Trees

By & May 10, 2019
Lynn English/Flickr

The recent cool damp weather may be dampening spirits in Iowa, but the flowering trees have been putting on quite a show over the last couple of weeks. If these spring blossoms have inspired you to add a new tree to your landscape, the Hort Gang is here to help.

Planting and Growing Tomatoes

By , & Apr 26, 2019
Helios4Eos / Getty Images

  On this Horticulture Day edition of Talk of Iowa, guest host Jason Burns talks to horticulturalist Richard Jauron and commercial vegetable production specialist Ajay Nair about when to plant tomatoes and how to care for them as they grow.

Then, Jauron and Nair answer listener questions.