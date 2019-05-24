Planting And Caring For Iris

Listen to Horticulture Day on Talk of Iowa

Iris is an easy-to-grow perennial flowering plant that has more than 200 species of beautiful flowers that come in many shades. Iris takes its name from the Greek Goddess of the rainbow because of its wide range of colors.

On this Horticulture Day edition of Talk of Iowa, host Charity Nebbe talks with Cindy Haynes, associate professor of horticulture at Iowa State University and Richard Jauron, Iowa State University Extension horticulture specialist about some of the most popular varieties of iris and how to care for them.