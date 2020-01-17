Pints and Politics: Previewing The 2020 Caucuses And The Legislative Session

By , & 6 minutes ago
  • The Iowa legislature gaveled in Monday for the 2020 session.
    John Pemble / IPR

In this special edition of River to River, a panel of reporters and columnists from The Gazette analyze the biggest news headlines of the week. Investigative Reporter Erin Jordan and IPR's Ben Kieffer hosted the "Pints and Politics" event before a live audience in Cedar Rapids on Jan. 16. 

The panelists discuss national news topics like the upcoming impeachment trial in the U.S. Senate and the details of the 2020 Iowa caucuses. At the state level, they consider lawmakers' top priorities for the 2020 legislative session. 

Guests:

  • Erin Jordan, investigative reporter at The Gazette
  • Todd Dorman, columnist at The Gazette 
  • Lyz Lenz, columnist at The Gazette 
  • Adam Sullivan, columnist  at The Gazette 
  • James Lynch, political reporter at The Gazette 
