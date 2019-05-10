Pints and Politics: Lynda's Last Call

Related Program: 
  Pints and Politics hosts and panelists (from left): Ben Kieffer, Erin Jordan, Todd Dorman, Lynda Waddington, James Lynch, and Adam Sullivan
In this edition of Pints and Politics, panelists discuss the problems with determining the "electability" of presidential candidates, talk about Iowa's 2020 congressional races, and predict what unfinished legislative priorities might pop up again next year at the Iowa Statehouse. 

They also say farewell to Gazette columnist, Lynda Waddington, who is leaving her position as a columnist to take a job at Tanager Place, a regional nonprofit with a focus on children's mental health. 

In her last Pints and Politics discussion, Waddington encourages everyone to step outside their comfort zone.

"Coming out on stage and doing this event every time was a challenge," she says. "I was so nervous to come out here. [...] "So, what I would like to leave you with is the adage of, 'Do things that scare you.' This has been challenging and incredibly rewarding. and I am so happy to have spent time with all of you."

The next Pints and Politics will be hosted on Thursday, June 20th at Big Grove in Iowa City.

Meet Iowa's Legislative Black Caucus

By & May 7, 2019

Roughly 15 percent of Iowa residents are ethnic minorities, yet the state has just a few non-white legislators.

In this edition of River to River, host Ben Kieffer talks with the four members of Iowa's Legislative Black Caucus, formed last month: Rep. Ruth Ann Gaines, D-Des Moines; Rep. Ras Smith, D-Waterloo; Rep. Phyllis Thede, D-Bettendorf; and Rep. Ako Abdul-Samad, D-Des Moines.

Under the Golden Dome: End Game

By Apr 27, 2019
John Pemble / Iowa Public Radio

This is the last week for the 2019 Iowa Legislative Session. It was scheduled for 110 days,but ended a bit early on day 104.

This is also the last episode for this year’s podcast. On this final episode, we cover the passage of the sports betting bill. It legalizes both sports wagering and fantasy sports. In May 2018, the United States Supreme Court made a ruling allowing state to add sports wagering.  So far eight states have done so.

Biden Pledges To Expand Middle Class During First Official Iowa Event

By Apr 30, 2019
Kate Payne

Former Vice President Joe Biden is on a swing through Iowa this week just days after officially launching his bid for the White House.