Peter Sagal Talks About How A Game Show Unexpectedly Became His Life

By & 23 minutes ago
  • Peter Sagal
    Peter Sagal
    Wait Wait... Don't Tell Me / WBEZ

The caucuses are a less than two weeks away, and that means Iowa is getting some pretty special visitors. This isn’t a reference to all the presidential candidates; Wait Wait… Don’t Tell Me! is in Des Moines to record show in front of a sold out audience.

In this segment of Talk of Iowa host Charity Nebbe speaks with host Peter Sagal. The both of them walk down memory lane to 22 years ago when the show first began.

“Stations were skeptical that they were putting on our show and we didn’t look long for the world,” Sagal said. “The joke [to] the show's real title was ‘Wait Wait… Don’t Cancel Me!’”  

Hear the recording Saturday morning at 9 a.m. and Sunday at 11 a.m. on all Iowa Public Radio News and Studio One streams or stream online.    

Guest:
Peter Sagal, host of Wait Wait… Don’t Tell Me!

Talk of Iowa
Peter Sagal

