Peter Bergen's Book Reveals A Look Inside The Trump Administration

  • "Trump and his Generals: The Cost of Chaos" builds off interviews with current and former members of the Trump administration.
Although President Donald Trump hasn't yet faced a major foreign policy crisis, his indecisiveness while managing military operations in Afghanistan and Syria concerns bestselling author and CNN National Security Analyst Peter Bergen.

Bergen joins River to River host Ben Kieffer to discuss his latest book, "Trump and his Generals: The Cost of Chaos," which reveals instances of dysfunction and inconsistency during Trump's time in office.

The book was compiled based off about a hundred interviews with current and former officials in the Trump administration, including senior U.S. military officials and senior officials of foreign countries. Throughout the book, Bergen utilizes the interviews to make the case that the disorder within the administration threatens the safety of the nation.

