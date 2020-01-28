Pete Buttigieg On Climate Change And Restoring Environmental Protections For Clean Water

Former Mayor Pete Buttigieg speaks to host Ben Kieffer about ending the war in Afghanistan, restoring Obama-era EPA regulations and his health care plan to insure every American in the country.

River to River host Ben Kieffer talks with Democratic presidential candidate and former mayor of South Bend, IN, Pete Buttigieg less than one week away from the Iowa caucuses.

In this interview, Buttigieg details his plan for getting troops out of Afghanistan, describing what an American presence in the Middle East may look like if he were to be elected, a health care plan that gradually gets the country to “Medicare for All,” and raising taxes on corporations and America’s wealthiest citizens.

Editor’s note: Due to the Senate impeachment trial, this interview aired during Talk of Iowa as River to River was preempted.