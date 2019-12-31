Parties Urge Iowans To Update Party Registration Ahead Of Caucuses

By 32 seconds ago
  • Party leaders in Iowa are urging caucusgoers to update their party registration ahead of the caucuses, to avoid potential delays.
    Party leaders in Iowa are urging caucusgoers to update their party registration ahead of the caucuses, to avoid potential delays.
    Thomas Hawk via flickr creative commons / https://www.flickr.com/photos/thomashawk/14471621099/

Iowa caucusgoers who update their party registration by December 31st will have an easier check-in process on caucus night. Both major parties are encouraging caucusgoers to make sure their information is current to avoid any further delays at their caucus locations.

Iowans who update their party registration before the year is over are guaranteed to be on the registered voter list on caucus night.

Because of the state's same-day registration law, Iowans don’t have to register ahead of time, but the step will help speed up the check-in process. The step will be especially helpful for those caucusing at larger precincts which may attract a lot of new or first-time caucusgoers, according to John Deeth with the Johnson County Democrats.

“Make sure your voter registration is up to date. You can update your registration on caucus night and we welcome people who do that. But it will be faster for you if you get your registration up-to-date before January 1st," Deeth said.

"That’s going to speed things up quite a bit at the sign-in line. By up-to-date, I mean both your address and your party affiliation. Both parties, you have to be registered with that party in order to participate in the caucus,” he continued.

With a slate of Democratic candidates flexing their campaign operations in the state, Deeth is expecting turnout for his party to be very high.

In the largest precincts, that could mean hundreds or even a thousand Iowans trying to get through the doors to caucus on February 3rd, increasing the chances for delays during the caucus process.

On the Republican side, none of President Donald Trump's challengers have made major efforts to campaign in the state, but the Republican Party of Iowa will hold its caucuses as usual

Iowans can update their registration through the secretary of state’s website, by mail, or in person at county offices. And of course, caucusgoers will still be able to register at their precincts on February 3rd.

Tags: 
news
Iowa Politics
2020 Iowa Caucuses
2020 Election

Related Content

Pete Buttigieg On His Experience, War In Afghanistan

By & 3 hours ago
Clay Masters / IPR

South Bend, Ind. Mayor Pete Buttigieg finds himself polling in Iowa in the top tier among U.S. senators and a former vice president. The soon-to-be former mayor is a Rhodes Scholar and a military veteran, among other things. Buttigieg talks about foreign policy and healthcare with IPR Caucus Land co-hosts Clay Masters and Kate Payne in late December.

Reynolds Consents To Further Refugee Resettlement But Questions Program, While Advocates Defend It

By Dec 24, 2019
John Pemble / IPR file

Gov. Kim Reynolds has agreed to keep resettling refugees in the state, while also questioning the security record of the program, without evidence. Under a Trump administration executive order, states and counties have to give formal consent for the federal government to resettle refugees in their area, a move that some supporters say gives local officials a greater say in the process.

How 2020 Could Change Immigration

By & Nov 22, 2019

President Trump built his 2016 campaign on stoking fears around immigration. Leading up to 2020, Democrats are running against his policies. On the fourteenth episode of Caucus Land, we’ll hear more about their immigration proposals. Plus, a look at a candidate who’s been campaigning in Iowa longer than anyone else this cycle.


A Historic Shift For LGBTQ Policy

By & Dec 20, 2019

When Barack Obama ran for president in 2008, he defined marriage as “between a man and a woman." A decade later, that position would be almost unimaginable in this cycle’s Democratic presidential race. On the sixteenth episode of Caucus Land, we’ll talk about how the candidates are approaching LGBTQ policy. Plus, we’ll wade into the debate over whether Iowa is diverse enough to be first in the nation.


Ahead Of Caucus Day, Candidates Vie For LGBTQ Vote

By Dec 20, 2019
Mark Boss/Unsplash

Back in September, more than 1,000 people packed Coe College’s Sinclair Auditorium in Cedar Rapids to hear Democratic presidential candidates in the first LGBTQ forum of the 2020 race. 

Ten candidates including former Vice President Joe Biden, South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg, and Senators Elizabeth Warren, Cory Booker, and Amy Klobuchar joined the event. Each took the stage to share how they plan to address the concerns of LGBTQ voters.

Iowa Caucuses Go International: State Democratic Party Approves 99 Satellite Sites

By Dec 18, 2019
Reid Rosenberg / Flickr

The Iowa Democratic Party released a list of 99 satellite caucus locations Wednesday, paving the way for Iowans to participate in the state’s first in the nation caucuses in such faraway locations as Scotland and France. The expansion of sites inside and outside of Iowa is an unprecedented move as the state party works to make its notoriously complicated process more accessible.

Criticism Of Iowa Caucus Ignores Black Voices, State Leaders Say

By & Dec 10, 2019
John Minchillo / AP Photo

With California Sen. Kamala Harris out of the race, the next Democratic primary debate stage is set to feature the whitest lineup in the 2020 race yet, despite the historic racial and ethnic diversity represented in the current presidential candidate pool. 

At the time Harris announced plans to suspend her campaign, the debate stage was poised to feature an all-white slate of candidates. Businessman Andrew Yang, who is Asian American, has since qualified for the December 19th debate, cohosted by PBS NewsHour and Politico.