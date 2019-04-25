Orchestra Iowa's String Theory

This week’s Symphonies of Iowa show on IPR features Orchestra Iowa with Ana Vidovic on guitar and their “String Theory” concert. The program includes works by Clyne, Rodrigo, Pärt and Dvořák.

The program opens with Anna Clyne’s Within Her Arms, a piece Clyne wrote for her mother. The Chicago Classical Review calls it a “powerful work, a somber, deeply felt meditation on loss.” Next, Ana Vidovic takes the stage with Orchestra Iowa to perform Joaquín Rodrigo’s famous Concierto de Aranjuez.

Orchestra Iowa closes their “String Theory” program with Arvo Pärt’s Fratres and Dvořák’s Serenade in E Major.

Orchestra Iowa’s performance will feature guest guitarist Ana Vidovic. Ana grew up near Zagreb, Croatia and began playing guitar at the age of 5. She was performing internationally by age 11, and at age 13 “became the youngest student to attend the prestigious National Musical Academy in Zagreb where she studied with Professor Istvan Romer.” She graduated from the Peabody Conservatory where she studied with Manuel Barrueco. Ana has produced countless CDs and DVDs and has “given over one thousand public performances since first taking the stage in 1988.”

Tune in on Sunday, April 28th, 2019 at 4 p.m. and again on Monday, April 29th, 2019 at 7 p.m. to hear Ana Vidovic and Orchestra Iowa perform together.

PROGRAM

CLYNE Within Her Arms

RODRIGO Concierto de Aranjuez

PÄRT Fratres

DVOŘÁK Serenade in E Major, Op. 22

SPECIAL APPEARANCES

Ana Vidovic, guitar

Tim Hankewich, Music Director and Conductor