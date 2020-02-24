Now That We're Through The First Legislative Deadline, What Happens Now?

IPR's Clay Masters and Katarina Sostaric talk about which bills survived the first legislative funnel.

The 2020 Iowa Legislature gaveled in for the session on Jan. 13. They're scheduled to continue meeting at the Statehouse until sometime around April 21. Over the course of the 100 days lawmakers have to conduct business, file and debate legislation, and pass bills, there are two important deadlines.

Lawmakers refer to dates as "funnels." The weeks leading up to those dates are usually among the busiest at the Capitol.

The first funnel was on Friday, Feb. 21, and the second is on Friday, March 20. These are deadlines that are supposed to help lawmakers narrow the number of issues and bills they are debating.

Read more about what bills are still on the table after the first funnel here.