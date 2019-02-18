Related Programs: 
Fresh Air
Fresh Air on IPR News and News/Studio One

'Newest Sound You Never Heard' Revisits The Music Of Jeanne Lee And Ran Blake

By 1 hour ago

Lee, one of the premier singers of new jazz, mixes it up with pianist Blake on a newly reissued two-CD set featuring standards and straight-up jazz tunes the two recorded in Belgium in 1966 and '67.