New York Times Best-Selling Author Ibram Kendi On The Power Of Antiracism

Ibram Kendi, Founding Director of the Antiracist Research & Policy Center at American University, joins Ben Kieffer to discuss what it means to be an antiracist ahead of his appearance at Iowa State on January 23rd.

What does it mean to pursue an antiracist existance? On this segment of River to River, host Ben Kieffer talks with Ibram Kendi, Professor and Director of the Antiracist Research and Policy Center at American University for a discussion about tackling racism at a deeper level.

Kendi is a New York Times best-selling author and became one of the youngest recipients ever of the National Book Award for his book “Stamped From the Beginning: The Definitive History of Racist Ideas in America.” In August, Kendi published his third book, "How to Be an Antiracist."

Kendi will offer the MLK Jr. Legacy Series keynote on January 23rd at 7:00 pm at Iowa State University's Memorial Union Hall.