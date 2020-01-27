Related Program: 
Talk of Iowa

New York City Actors Are Conducting Research For A Play About The Iowa Caucuses

By & 4 minutes ago
  • "3 Tickets Out" is a play currently in the development stages about the Iowa caucuses. It is scheduled to premiere in August 2020 at the Fringe Festival in Edinburgh, Scotland.
Actor Jordan Whalen grew up in Ames and has been interested in the Iowa caucuses since 2007. Whalen has always thought the Democratic caucus process is naturally theatrical and has been thinking about developing a play about this political event for more than a decade. Now he is one of the leaders of New York City's Counterpart Collective, a theatre group whose mission is to create theatre derived from primary sources.

Whalen and his four theatre colleagues are coming to Iowa to conduct research for the play "3 Tickets Out." Counterpart Collective will be at Vaudeville Mews in Des Moines on February, 1 from 3:00-5:00PM to meet and interview potential caucusgoers. "3 Tickets Out" is scheduled to premiere in August 2020 at the Fringe Festival in Edinburgh, Scotland.       

Guest:

  • Jordan Whalen, actor & theatre maker
Iowa Politics
2020 Iowa Caucuses
Talk of Iowa
elections

