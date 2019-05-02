This week’s Symphonies of Iowa features the wcfsymphony and their “To the New World” concert.

A great portion of Dvořák’s music was inspired by what he experienced here in America – including his time in Iowa. Dvořák’s music and Gary Kelley’s artwork meld together in an amazing concert experience.

The program features Dvořák’s New World Symphony (No. 9), Symphony No. 8, the Czech Suite, Slavonic Dances and the American Suite. Wcfsymphony’s executive director, Rich Frevert, says, “unlike a traditional symphony concert, the movements of these pieces will be presented in a unique theatrical style in a set of three acts.”

Rich describes the concert as “both a musical and visual delight, as we present the artwork of Gary Kelley and the music of Antonín Dvořák.”

Tune in on Sunday, May 5th at 4 p.m. and Monday, May 6th at 7 p.m. to hear this week’s Symphonies of Iowa.

Listen below to hear an interview with Artistic Director and Conductor Jason Weinberger and artist Gary Kelley.