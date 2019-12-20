Related Program: 
New Unit Offers Emergency Alternative For Mental Health Care

  • Approximately 75 percent of acute mental health emergencies can be resolved in 48 hours. The Crisis Stabilization Unit at U of I Hospital seeks to address these patient needs.
    Susan McClellen / University of Iowa

Many people experiencing acute mental health crises may find themselves sitting in an emergency room, experiencing long wait times as they seek help. University of Iowa Hospital and Clinic’s Crisis Stabilization Unit offers an alternative to the emergency room for individuals experiencing a mental health crisis in a comfortable environment that prioritizes patient needs.

On this episode of River to River, host Ben Kieffer speaks with Dr. Jodi Tate,  Crisis Stabilization  Unit Medical Director and Vice Chair of Clinical Services  at the University of Iowa about this unit, which is the first of its kind in Iowa.

Later in the program, Kieffer is joined by Peggy Huppert, Executive Director of NAMI Iowa. Huppert discusses mental health resources in Iowa and takes calls from listeners who have personal experience with mental illness.

Guests: 

  • Dr. Jodi Tate,  Crisis Stabilization  Unit Medical Director and Vice Chair of Clinical Services  at the University of Iowa 
  • Peggy Huppert, Executive Director of NAMI Iowa

If you or a loved one is experiencing a mental health crisis, the Iowa Helpline can be reached at: 1-855-800-1239. 

