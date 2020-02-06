New Program Helps Iowans Master The Art Of Beekeeping

Planting pollinator-friendly habitats is popular right now, but some Iowans go even further and become backyard beekeepers. Now it’s easier than ever to learn how to do it.
On this episode of Talk of Iowa: a look at the new Great Plains Master Beekeeping program, which offers certification and support to backyard beekeepers across the Midwest, including Iowa, with in person classes for the first time.
Guests:
- Andrew Joseph, State Apiarist and beekeeper
- Sheldon Brummel, Great Plains Master Beekeeping Project Coordinator base at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln
- Julia McGuire, Great Plains Master Beekeeper Instructor and student and coordinator for Des Moines Backyard Beekeepers