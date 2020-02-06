New Program Helps Iowans Master The Art Of Beekeeping

A new regional program helps backyard beekeepers expand their knowledge and better advocate for bees. Charity Nebbe talks with organizers of Great Plains Master Beekeeping to explore what's possible for beekeepers in Iowa.

Planting pollinator-friendly habitats is popular right now, but some Iowans go even further and become backyard beekeepers. Now it’s easier than ever to learn how to do it.

On this episode of Talk of Iowa: a look at the new Great Plains Master Beekeeping program, which offers certification and support to backyard beekeepers across the Midwest, including Iowa, with in person classes for the first time.

