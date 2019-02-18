Related Program: 
Talk of Iowa

New Play Highlights the Story of Sudanese Muslims

By & 2 minutes ago
  • The cast of ‘My Daughters are My Writings’ rehearses.
    The cast of ‘My Daughters are My Writings’ rehearses.
    Elly Hofmaier

A new Iowa-based play titled “My Daughters are My Writings” highlights the stories of a little-known group, the Republican Brotherhood, from Sudan. It's a collaboration by members of the University of Iowa.

Playwright Margot Connolly, a graduate of the UI MFA playwriting workshop, says she hopes the performance will help challenge stereotypes of Muslim women.

In this edition of Talk of Iowa, host Charity Nebbe talks with Connolly, as well as the author of “Modern Muslims: A Sudan Memoir," and several UI graduate students of history who helped contribute to the play. 

