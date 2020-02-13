Related Program: 
Talk of Iowa

"The New Colossus:" Twelve Actors, Twelve Eras, Twelve Languages, One Border

By & 7 minutes ago
  • The cast of The New Colossus
    The cast of The New Colossus
    The Actors' Gang / Hancher

Tim Robbins discusses "The New Colossus," a theatrical performance and story depicting the immigrant experience, with IPR's Charity Nebbe. 

The play shares its tittle with the sonnet written by American poet Emma Lazarus and was co-written by The Actors’ Gang and Tim Robbins. The story features twelve actors, in twelve different eras, telling their ancestor’s stories, in twelve different languages, about coming to the United States from all across the world.

Robbins is expected to be in Iowa City for the performance, and says the audience will be encouraged to share their immigrant experience at the end of the show.

The New Colossus will be performing at Hancher Auditorium on Saturday, February 29 at 7 p.m.   

Guest:
Tim Robbins, actor, director 

Related Content

What It Means To Find Home In Iowa

By & Dec 31, 2019
Charity Nebbe/IPR

This program originally aired on 9-27-19

All this week, Talk of Iowa has explored the question “Iowa: Is this home?” On the final episode of this Iowa Week series, six stories of finding, or perhaps not finding, home from Iowans originally from other parts of the country and the globe.

One Year After They Arrived In Iowa City, Honduran Asylum Seekers Are Hopeful For New Year

By Dec 24, 2019
Kate Payne/IPR file

On Christmas Day of 2018, a Honduran mother and her young son arrived in Iowa City, after fleeing gang violence in their home country. One year later, their asylum request is still pending, but they’re feeling hopeful for the New Year.