"The New Colossus:" Twelve Actors, Twelve Eras, Twelve Languages, One Border

Tim Robbins discusses "The New Colossus," a theatrical performance and story depicting the immigrant experience, with IPR's Charity Nebbe.

The play shares its tittle with the sonnet written by American poet Emma Lazarus and was co-written by The Actors’ Gang and Tim Robbins. The story features twelve actors, in twelve different eras, telling their ancestor’s stories, in twelve different languages, about coming to the United States from all across the world.

Robbins is expected to be in Iowa City for the performance, and says the audience will be encouraged to share their immigrant experience at the end of the show.

The New Colossus will be performing at Hancher Auditorium on Saturday, February 29 at 7 p.m.

Guest:

Tim Robbins, actor, director