Nearly A Year Later, Western Iowa Is Still Struggling To Recover From Spring Flooding

A look back at flooding in Western Iowa, one year later.

For communities along the Iowa side of the Missouri River, March of 2019 was a disaster. Flooding rocked the region impacting residents, business owners and farmers. Forecasts for the spring of 2020 suggest new flooding conditions, which could impact many of these communities still recovering from last year’s impact.

On this edition of River to River, host Ben Kieffer talks with IPR Western Iowa Reporter Katie Peikes and takes a look back at the 2019 floods, and a look forward at what can be expected this year.

“We’ve got these soils in the Missouri river basin that are so wet and cannot hold any more water,” Peikes says. “If it rains or snows, that water is just going to slide off of the soil into streams and rivers.”

Guests: