River to River

Nearly A Year Later, Western Iowa Is Still Struggling To Recover From Spring Flooding

By , & 33 minutes ago
  • Hamburg was just one of the communities that flooded in March of 2019. Clayton Field, the city's baseball-softball complex, was damaged by flooding.
    Katie Peikes / IPR File

For communities along the Iowa side of the Missouri River, March of 2019 was a disaster. Flooding rocked the region impacting residents, business owners and farmers. Forecasts for the spring of 2020 suggest new flooding conditions, which could impact many of these communities still recovering from last year’s impact.

On this edition of River to River, host Ben Kieffer talks with IPR Western Iowa Reporter Katie Peikes and takes a look back at the 2019 floods, and a look forward at what can be expected this year.

“We’ve got these soils in the Missouri river basin that are so wet and cannot hold any more water,” Peikes says. “If it rains or snows, that water is just going to slide off of the soil into streams and rivers.”

Guests:

  • ​Katie Peikes, Iowa Public Radio Western Iowa Reporter
  • Mike Crecelius, Emergency Management Director at Fremont County
  • Leo Ettleman, Farmer in Fremont County
River to River
Iowa Floods
flooding

Iowa Senate Approves $20 Million For Flood Relief

By Feb 7, 2020
Katie Peikes / IPR File

The Iowa Senate unanimously approved an additional $20 million for flood relief Thursday. If passed by the House of Representatives and signed into law, it would bring the total direct state money for flood recovery projects stemming from the 2019 floods to $35 million.

Dozens Of Flood Recovery Projects Awaiting State Funding

By Jan 15, 2020
Katie Peikes / IPR file

Last year, Iowa lawmakers set aside $15 million for flood recovery projects. A state board awarded all of the money to affected communities in eastern and western Iowa. Now, dozens more flood recovery projects are on the table, waiting for the state legislature to put more money in.   


Southwest Iowa Farmers 'Cautiously Optimistic' For Year Ahead After 2019 Flooding

By Dec 24, 2019
Katie Peikes / IPR file

Southwest Iowa farmers are preparing for next year after suffering big losses from this year’s Missouri River flooding. Some say they are worried about more flooding in 2020, but are sticking to their livelihood.