Nearly Half Of Likely Iowa Caucusgoers Yet To Pick A Top Candidate

A respected poll out this weekend in Iowa shows 45 percent of likely Democratic caucusgoers say they could still be persuaded to support someone else. The state's caucuses, which are first in the presidential nominating process, are now about three weeks away.

The Des Moines Register/CNN/Mediacom Iowa Poll also says 13 percent of those likely to caucus on February 3 have not picked a favorite.

That's the case for Aaron and Shana Wells, who came to see Bernie Sanders in Newton. The couple is trying to decide between the Vermont senator and former South Bend mayor Pete Buttigieg.

"Pete might do a good job against Trump and I think he could maybe do it. Bernie, with the young thing he's got going. We need young people to vote. I think Bernie could ultimately do it. Pull this thing off." Aaron said.

Sanders and two of his fellow Senators in the race, Elizabeth Warren and Amy Klobuchar, were in the state over the weekend as well. They could be in Washington for President Trump's impeachment trial at a critical time in Iowa.