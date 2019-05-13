The Mountain Goats' World Of Wizards And Dragons + Tracks Top 30 Playlist

After album themes that have included Goths, professional wrestling, fictional tarot cards and more, Mountain Goats songwriter and frontman John Darnielle now turns his attention to a Dungeons & Dragons inspired fantasy world.

Darnielle doesn't limit himself to simply writing about the strategic moves of wizards and fantastic creatures, however. He takes many detours off that route on the new full-length "In League With Dragons," filling his songs with allusions and metaphors galore.

This rich, detailed, idiosyncratic record provides exactly what fans of The Mountain Goats love about the band. After nearly three decades, the project John Darnielle began in 1991 remains a unique treasure in the realm of indie rock.

Here are the Top 30 new album releases played on Studio One Tracks for the week ending May 12, 2019:

1 Shovels & Rope- "By Blood"

2 Vampire Weekend- "Father Of The Bride"

3 Foxygen- "Seeing Other People"

4 Kevin Morby- "Oh My God"

5 Craig Finn- "I Need A New War"

6 The Mountain Goats- "In League With Dragons"

7 Tacocat- "This Mess Is A Place"

8 Big Thief- "U.F.O.F"

9 Local Natives- "Violet Street"

10 Jenny Lewis- "On The Line"

11 Lee Fields & The Expressions- "It Rains Love"

12 Karen O & Danger Mouse- "Lux Prima"

13 Strand Of Oaks- "Eraserland"

14 Ex Hex- "It's Real"

15 Weyes Blood- "Titanic Rising"

16 Julia Jacklin- "Crushing"

17 Better Oblivion Community Center- "Better Oblivion Community Center"

18 Aldous Harding- "Designer"

19 Guided By Voices- "Warp & Woof"

20 Adia Victoria- "Silences"

21 Broken Social Scene- "Let's Try The After"

22 White Denim- "Side Effects"

23 John June Year- "Modern Motives"

24 Avey Tare- "Cows On Hourglass Pond"

25 The Coathangers- "The Devil You Know"

26 Yola- "Walk Through Fire"

27 The Wild Reeds- "Cheers"

28 Versing- "10000"

29 Parekh & Singh- "Science City"

30 Citizen Cope- "Heroin And Helicopters"