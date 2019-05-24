Related Program: 
River to River

More Wet Spring Days In Iowa Put Farmers Behind

By & 2 minutes ago
Heavy rainstorms have drenched the state over the last few weeks, and it’s not looking like Iowans' luck will change any time soon.

On this “news buzz” edition of River to River, host Ben Kieffer is joined by Elwynn Taylor, professor emeritus of meteorology at Iowa State University for a look at the impact of several unusually wet weeks, particularly as farmers continue to work to get crops in and out of the ground.

Also on the program:

  • Iowa Attorney General Tom Miller responds to Gov. Reynolds' decision to veto restrictions on the AG’s ability to join multi-state lawsuits.
  • Iowa Public Radio’s Kate Payne and Dan Gearino, Midwest Reporter for Inside Climate News discuss the multi-state reporting project “Middle America’s Low-Hanging Carbon.”
  • Senior Political Reporter for WBUR Boston Anthony Brooks dives into presidential hopeful Elizabeth Warren as part of River to River’s ongoing “Home State Views” series.
  • IPR Studio One host Mark Simmet grooves into the weekend with two fresh music releases.
