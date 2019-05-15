More Payments Coming For Farmers Caught In US-China Trade War

President Trump's escalating trade war with China is drawing criticism, even from some members of Congress friendly to his economic policies. Congress is preparing to issue a second set of federal payments to farmers facing tariffs while trade negotiations continue.
In this political discussion on River to River, host Ben Kieffer talks with analysts about the politics of the president's trade policies, escalating tensions with Iran and the latest developments in the 2020 race for the Democratic presidential nomination.
Also, Marisa Lagos from KQED shares a home state perspective on the leadership skills of U.S. Senator Kamala Harris.
Guests include:
- Wayne Moyer, professor of political science and department chair of policy studies at Grinnell College
- Jonathan Hassid, associate professor of political science at Iowa State University