Related Program: 
River to River

More Payments Coming For Farmers Caught In US-China Trade War

By & 11 hours ago
  • A soybean field in Ohio
    A soybean field in Ohio
    Wikimedia Commons

President Trump's escalating trade war with China is drawing criticism, even from some members of Congress friendly to his economic policies. Congress is preparing to issue a second set of federal payments to farmers facing tariffs while trade negotiations continue.

In this political discussion on River to River, host Ben Kieffer talks with analysts about the politics of the president's trade policies, escalating tensions with Iran and the latest developments in the 2020 race for the Democratic presidential nomination.

Also, Marisa Lagos from KQED shares a home state perspective on the leadership skills of U.S. Senator Kamala Harris.

Guests include:

  • Wayne Moyer, professor of political science and department chair of policy studies at Grinnell College
  • Jonathan Hassid, associate professor of political science at Iowa State University
Tags: 
Politics
Politics Day
trade
agriculture
River to River

Related Content

EPA’s Revised Worker Protection Standard Still Leaves Field Crews At Risk

By 14 hours ago
courtesy of EPA

More than 2 million people work in or near agriculture fields in the U.S. that are treated with pesticides. The Environmental Protection Agency has strict policies about what those workers need to know about pesticide risks, when they can be in those fields and what they should do if they come into contact with the chemicals.

“EPA sets particular criteria of what needs to be included in a training,” said Betsy Buffington, coordinator of the Pesticide Safety Education Program at Iowa State University.

“So if an instance occurs, they can look back and know that they're doing it correctly.”

Yet even with recent updates to the decades-old Agricultural Worker Protection Standard (WPS), the EPA has little ability to monitor how well the regulation is working, and no way to determine how frequently agricultural pesticides drift onto, or otherwise make contact with, workers.

Across Midwest Farm Fields, Pesticide Exposure Is Tracked Unevenly Or Not At All

By May 14, 2019
courtesy of Meyer Agri-Air

On July 28, 2017, a central Iowa emergency dispatcher received a 911 call from a man in a corn field.

“I had workers that were detasseling,” said the caller, referring to the job of manually pulling the tops off standing corn stalks. “Some may have gotten sprayed by a plane.”

The caller said 10 or 12 people reported sore throats or vomiting. They’d seen a plane applying pesticides to the adjacent soybean field and it seemed some of the chemicals had drifted toward the corn and onto the workers.

Hemp Has Potential But Many Questions Remain, Even If Governor Signs Bill

By Apr 26, 2019
Esther Honig/Harvest Public Media

Among the bills passed by the legislature this session and now awaiting the governor’s signature is one allowing farmers to grow industrial hemp.

It would open up that crop to cultivation for the first time in almost 50 years. Industrial hemp once was used for clothing, rope and a wide variety of other products, but in 1970 it was lumped in with its cousin marijuana and classified as a controlled substance. That made it illegal to grow nationwide.

Under the 2018 farm bill, it’s now legal for individual states to choose to allow.