Of Monsters And Men, Tyler Childers, Leon Bridges Headlining Hinterland 2020

Hinterland is back this summer for its sixth year July 31 – August 2.

The three day event at the Avenue of the Saints Ampitheatre in St. Charles has been a well-run festival from the beginning. Not much is new this year, other than a few additional camping packages. And of course, there's a new lineup of performers!

Organizer Sam Summers says he’s aimed to create an event that any music fan would want to attend as he plans Hinterland, and this year, he's booked two bands he's wanted on the festival's bill since year one.

“It’s an escape from what I normally do,” Summers says. “I can get away from a lot of the things that distract me throughout the year, and just be there for the music and camping.”

Of Monsters and Men, one of two Icelandic groups on the bill this year, is headlining Friday. KALEO, who are playing Saturday, are also from Iceland. Of Monsters and Men released their third album “Fever Dream” in 2019, and according to Summers, this will be their first show in Iowa.

“They're a band that we've looked at since year one of the festival, and I'm glad to have them," Summers says.

Friday artists include Grammy-nominated Yola, and Orville Peck, a performer who will make a strong impression both musically and visually. Both Yola and Peck made IPR’s “Best of 2019” albums list.

Old Crow Medicine Show, who played at the inaurugal Hinterland, is returning this year on Friday.

Another returning artist is on the bill for Saturday, this time as the headliner. Tyler Childers made his first appearance at Hinterland just two years ago, and his career has taken off with the success of last year’s Sturgill Simpson-produced “Country Squire” record. Childers is in the middle of a Ryman Auditorium residency in Nashville, and will be touring with Simpson later this year.

Veteran performer Tanya Tucker, who also had a big record last year (the recent Grammy winning album “While I’m Livin’”), will take the stage on Saturday.

Summers says he’s tried to book Leon Bridges for a Hinterland set since the festival began, and this year it’s finally happening. Bridges will headline on Sunday night.

On Studio One Tracks, an IPR-curated show that airs from 7-10 a.m. Monday-Saturday on IPR's 24-hour digital music stream and then again in the evening from 7-10 p.m. daily online and on-air, we've been digging the new collaboration between Bridges and the Texas band Khruangbin, and to our delight Khruangbin will also be playing Hinterland as part of the Sunday lineup.

Cedar Falls band Hex Girls, who put on a high energy stage show and have played in IPR's studio as well as on our stage at 80/35, are the only Iowa band we spot on this year's Hinterland lineup. Although it is notable that Pat McLaughlin, the artist who plays lead guitar on Yola's most recent album, "Walk Through Fire," is also originally from the Cedar Valley.

Three-day VIP tickets, Saints passes, general admission tickets, camping passes and parking passes will go on sale Friday, Feb. 14 at 10 a.m. CT, so happy Valentine’s Day, Iowa music fans! Find more info and tickets here.