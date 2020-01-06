Related Program: 
Talk of Iowa

Molly Wood's "Fatal Flora" Features Poisonus Plant Portriature

By , & 2 minutes ago

Photographer and 2018 Iowa Arts Council Fellow Molly Wood joins this edition of Talk of Iowa to reveal the inspirations behind her exhibit "The Poison Garden," which is on display at the Dubuque Museum of Art through Jan. 12. Her exhibit "Fatal Flora" is at the State Library of Iowa through Jan. 31. 

She says her work features detailed, larger-than-life images, sometimes reaching 3 feet tall. The photos are shot close up using only window lighting. Woods says she was drawn to the concept of the poisonous yet often healing properties of plants as a reflection on the complexities of life. 

"[I'd like people] to  look just a little bit closer at how beautiful things are around them, but also to think how things can be incredibly complex, that things can be seductive and beautiful and alluring but also be hurtful if you're not watching out for it," Woods says.

Tags: 
Talk of Iowa
photography
nature

Related Content

Richard Louv's New Book "Our Wild Calling" Analyzes The Power Of Relationships With Animals

By , & Dec 10, 2019
iweatherman / Flickr

In 2005, Richard Louv came out with his book “Last Child in the Woods,” a story that managed to put into words something a lot of people were worrying about - a disconnect between children and nature. In his book, he introduced the term nature-deficit disorder and globalized a movement.

Fourteen years later, Louv is still focusing on that connection with nature in his latest book, “Our Wild Calling: How Connecting with Animals Can Transform Our Lives and Save Theirs.” 

Multimedia Artist Barry Phipps Catches Color in Iowa Photographs

By , Ben Stanton & Apr 26, 2018
Barry Phipps

Multimedia artist Barry Phipps has been traveling the state and taking photographs for the last six years. Now we can see Iowa through his lens in the new book Between Gravity and What Cheer: Iowa Photographs.

On this Talk of Iowa, host Charity Nebbe sits down with Phipps to learn what attracted him about Iowa small towns and how his work offers a counter-narrative about rural America.

Environmental Group Acquires More Than 830 Acres In Loess Hills To Protect From Development

By May 30, 2019
Katie Peikes / IPR

An environmental group has bought a vast property in western Iowa’s Loess Hills. The purchase will allow them to preserve native prairie.