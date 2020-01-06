Molly Wood's "Fatal Flora" Features Poisonous Plant Portraiture

Photographer Molly Wood explains her latest exhibit, "The Poison Garden."

Photographer and 2018 Iowa Arts Council Fellow Molly Wood joins this edition of Talk of Iowa to reveal the inspirations behind her exhibit "The Poison Garden," which is on display at the Dubuque Museum of Art through Jan. 12. Her exhibit "Fatal Flora" is at the State Library of Iowa through Jan. 31.

She says her work features detailed, larger-than-life images, sometimes reaching 3 feet tall. The photos are shot close up using only window lighting. Wood says she was drawn to the concept of the poisonous, yet often healing properties of plants as a reflection on the complexities of life.

"[I'd like people] to look just a little bit closer at how beautiful things are around them, but also to think how things can be incredibly complex, that things can be seductive and beautiful and alluring but also be hurtful if you're not watching out for it," Woods says.