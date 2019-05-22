Memorial Day Weekend Showcases The German Requiem By Brahms

Orchestra Iowa’s “German Requiem” concert will be featured on this week’s Symphonies of Iowa broadcast.

Orchestra Iowa presents the German Requiem by Brahms. This masterpiece is the work that launched the composing career of Brahms. The large scale work in seven movements is scored for chorus and orchestra, plus a soprano and a baritone soloist. Janice Chandler-Eteme joins as soprano, along with baritone Richard Zeller. American soprano Janice Chandler-Eteme is world-renowned, and Richard Zeller is also internationally recognized and often stars with the Metropolitan Opera. Chorale Midwest, an organization of “passionate singers” from Cedar Rapids, also joins Orchestra Iowa. Chorale Midwest is directed by Bradley Barrett.

Brahms’ German Requiem offers listeners hope and comfort and ends “on a note of untroubled acceptance and resignation.”

French Composer Fauré’s ethereal, all-orchestral Pavane opens the program.

Tune in on Sunday, May 26, 2019 at 4 p.m. and Monday, May 27, 2019 at 7 p.m. for this week’s Symphonies of Iowa featuring Orchestra Iowa’s “German Requiem” concert.

PROGRAM

FAURE Pavane Op. 50

BRAHMS German Requiem Op. 45

SPECIAL APPEARANCES

Tim Hankewich, conductor

Janice Chandler-Eteme, soprano

Richard Zeller, baritone

Chorale Midwest