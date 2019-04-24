Related Program: 
McKean Defection, Impeachment And Electability

    Andy McKean announces his intention to change his party affiliation from Republican to Democrat at a news conference Tuesday
    Katarina Sostaric / IPR

The longest serving Republican in the Iowa House announced Tuesday he would change his party affiliation and join the minority Democratic cacus. State Representative Andy McKean of Anamosa cited increasing discomfort with the GOP's agenda and his inability to support President Trump's re-election bid in 2020. The defection shrinks the Republican majority in the chamber. Jeff Kaufmann, chair of the Republican Party of Iowa called McKean's actions disappointing and deceptive. On this edition of River to River, host Ben Kieffer talks about what this means for the Iowa GOP, and other political developments of the week.

Guests:

  • Dennis Goldford, Professor of political science at Drake University
  • Rachel Paine Caufield, Professor of political science at Drake University.
River to River
Iowa Politics
Iowa legislature
Politics

