McKean Defection, Impeachment And Electability

The longest serving Republican in the Iowa House announced Tuesday he would change his party affiliation and join the minority Democratic cacus. State Representative Andy McKean of Anamosa cited increasing discomfort with the GOP's agenda and his inability to support President Trump's re-election bid in 2020. The defection shrinks the Republican majority in the chamber. Jeff Kaufmann, chair of the Republican Party of Iowa called McKean's actions disappointing and deceptive. On this edition of River to River, host Ben Kieffer talks about what this means for the Iowa GOP, and other political developments of the week.
Guests:
- Dennis Goldford, Professor of political science at Drake University
- Rachel Paine Caufield, Professor of political science at Drake University.