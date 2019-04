The Maytags joined Iowa Public Radio in the Basement at the Des Moines Social Club previewing several songs from their forthcoming album "Meriweather," due June 28th. The band wants to shake things up a bit on the new record. Click and listen for a preview.

The Maytags will be performing at the Des Moines Arts Festival in June and at Hinterland in August.

