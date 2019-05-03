May The Fourth Be With You... On World Labyrinth Day

May fourth is a storied date. Some are celebrating Star Wars Day. In 1919, student protests led to the emergence of some radical political leaders in China as a part of the May Fourth Movement. In 2012, the United Nations declared the date "Anti-Bullying Day."

Add to that list "World Labyrinth Day," which has been organized by the non-profit Labyrinth Society for the last 11 years.

According to the society's Mia Farrell, there are 52 walkable labyrinths in Iowa, most of them housed at churches. There is a celebration planned in Des Moines, and in some other parts of the country, people will gather to walk their labyrinths at 1:00 p.m.

In Greek mythology, the labyrinth was designed to hold the Minotaur, a monster that was eventually killed by Theseus. In modern day, labyrinths are usually set in floors, or are mowed or plated into the ground, so that they can be walked and used for group or private meditation.

We've made a map in case you want to go walking in your part of the state, whether you are searching to defeat a Minotaur or just looking for some peace and quite. Note that some of the labryrinths listed are open at all times and some need reservations.

Whatever path you end up on, may the fourth be with you.