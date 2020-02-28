Martinko Verdict, Coronavirus And UNI Men's Hoops

On this “News Buzz” edition of River to River, host Ben Kieffer speaks with a variety of guest about the week’s latest news stories. This episode includes an update on a forty-year-old cold case in Davenport, what legislation made it through the first deadline at the Statehouse, and the worrying results about bald eagle populations in Iowa.

We also hear about new research from Iowa State University that can determine the age of a fingerprint, and the many problems in getting adequate emergency medical services in Iowa.

