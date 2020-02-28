Martinko Verdict, Coronavirus And UNI Men's Hoops

Ben Kieffer hosts this "news buzz" edition of River to River focusing on a variety of news stories from this week including the verdict in the Jerry Lynn Burns trial, preparing for the new coronavirus, an Iowa National Guard deployment, statehouse news, the UNI men's basketball home winning streak and grooving into the weekend with IPR Studio One host Cece Mitchell.
Guests:
Kate Payne, IPR eastern Iowa reporter
Natalie Krebs, IPR health reporter
Garrett Gingrich, Lt. Col. Ironman Battalion, Iowa Army National Guard
James Lynch, The Gazette politics reporter
Ben Jacobson, UNI head men's basketball coach
Cece Mitchell, IPR Studio One host