Martinko Verdict, Coronavirus And UNI Men's Hoops

By & 8 minutes ago
  • Hand washing and sanitizing door knobs and surfaces are some of the best ways to prevent respiratory illnesses like the new coronavirus.
    Curology / Unsplash

Ben Kieffer hosts this "news buzz" edition of River to River focusing on a variety of news stories from this week including the verdict in the Jerry Lynn Burns trial, preparing for the new coronavirus, an Iowa National Guard deployment, statehouse news, the UNI men's basketball home winning streak and grooving into the weekend with IPR Studio One host Cece Mitchell.

Guests:

Kate Payne, IPR eastern Iowa reporter

Natalie Krebs, IPR health reporter

Garrett Gingrich, Lt. Col. Ironman Battalion, Iowa Army National Guard

James Lynch, The Gazette politics reporter 

Ben Jacobson, UNI head men's basketball coach

Cece Mitchell, IPR Studio One host

