Marriage: When The Second, Third, Or Fourth Time Is The Charm

"Talk of Iowa" looks at the joys and struggles of marriage the second (or third or fourth) time around.

After divorce number two, getting married again was the last thing on Niki Boesen-Bonker’s mind. “I would have said, no way, over my dead body,” Boesen-Bonker says. But a few years later she fell in love and decided, once again, to take the plunge.

What does it mean to find love and companionship after the end of a marriage? On this episode of Talk of Iowa, host Charity Nebbe is joined by Iowans who share their story of finding love again.

Jacob Priest, Assistant Professor of Couples and Family Therapy in the Department of Psychiatry at the University of Iowa also joins the conversation to explore the joys and difficulties or marrying again, and the latest research on marriage and divorce.

Guests: