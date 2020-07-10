Man Missing Four Days From A Waterloo Care Center Found Alive

After four days of searching by hundreds of volunteers, a man missing from a Waterloo care center has been found alive.

Waterloo police Major Joe Leibold said 46-year-old Michael Jensen was found Friday morning by a construction worker in a drainage ditch about three quarters of a mile from the care center.

“We’re actually very fortunate that he was found. There was some construction going on out in the area,” Leibold explained. “One of the construction people was doing some surveying and saw him down there. There was tall grass, he was down inside of it, and you could be within 3 feet of him and not see him from the outside.”

Jensen is a former Wartburg College music professor who suffers from a brain tumor, which causes seizures and requires round-the-clock supervision. He has been reunited with his family and is currently receiving care at Mercy One Medical Center Waterloo, where he is in serious condition.