The Making Of A Presidential Communicator

It takes more than a booming voice and stage presence to make a strong presidential communicator. On this segment of River to River, host Ben Kieffer is joined by Nick Westergaard for a look at communication styles across presidential history.

What communication styles have made past U.S. presidents effective? And to what degree are those communication principles reflected in the current president, or in the presidential candidates in the 2020 race?

According to author, lecturer and political communication strategist Nick Westergaard, concise and targeted storytelling can be the key to strong communication when it comes to leading the nation.

On Feb. 16, Westergaard will present the lecture “Presidentially Speaking: The Communication Secrets of Our Commanders in Chief,” at the Hoover Presidential Library and Museum in West Branch, where he will explore trends in political communication over the decades and apply these trends to the current presidential race in front of a public audience.

Guest:

Nick Westergaard -- author, lecturer at the University of Iowa Tippie College of Business and political communication strategist