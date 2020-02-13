Related Program: 
River to River

The Making Of A Presidential Communicator

By & 1 minute ago
  • In this April 13, 1934 file photo, President Franklin D. Roosevelt smiles as he speaks to a Congressional welcoming committee which met him at Union Station in Washington D.C.
    In this April 13, 1934 file photo, President Franklin D. Roosevelt smiles as he speaks to a Congressional welcoming committee which met him at Union Station in Washington D.C.
    AP

What communication styles have made past U.S. presidents effective? And to what degree are those communication principles reflected in the current president, or in the presidential candidates in the 2020 race?

According to author, lecturer and political communication strategist Nick Westergaard, concise and targeted storytelling can be the key to strong communication when it comes to leading the nation.

On Feb. 16, Westergaard will present the lecture “Presidentially Speaking: The Communication Secrets of Our Commanders in Chief,” at the Hoover Presidential Library and Museum in West Branch, where he will explore trends in political communication over the decades and apply these trends to the current presidential race in front of a public audience.

Guest:

Nick Westergaard --  author, lecturer at the University of Iowa Tippie College of Business and political communication strategist 

Tags: 
River to River
History

Related Content

History Camp Iowa Returns Feb. 22 At Drake University

By & Feb 11, 2020
Simon Fitall / Unsplash

At History Camp Iowa 2020, history buffs from all over the state will come together to share their expertise. On this edition of Talk of Iowa, host Charity Nebbe gets a preview of the fourth annual conference that's organized entirely by volunteers. 

Leadership In War: Essential Lessons From Those Who Made History

By , & Jan 8, 2020
Tim Ireland / AP Photo

This program originally aired on  11-26-19

On this edition of River to River, award-winning historian Andrew Roberts joins host Ben Kieffer to talk about his latest book “Leadership In War, Essential Lessons From Those Who Made History.”  In his book, Roberts makes a comparison of nine world leaders who guided their nations through the greatest wars the world has ever seen and how their unique strenghs and weaknesses changed the course of human history.