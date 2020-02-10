"The Maid Narratives" Tells The Stories Of African Americans Who Served White Families

A conversation with host Charity Nebbe and the authors of “The Maid Narratives: Black Domestics and White Families in the Jim Crow South."

Millions of readers were captivated by the relationships between African American maids and the white families they served in the novel, "The Help."

Listen back to host Charity Nebbe's conversation with the authors and some of the people featured in the book, "The Maid Narratives: Black Domestics and White Families in the Jim Crow South," which tells the true stories of people who lived that reality.

A discussion about the complicated racial dynamics within the homes of the Jim Crow era will be hosted by the Iowa Women’s Archives. The organization will celebrate Women’s History Month by learning about the women featured in “The Maid Narratives: Black Domestics and White Families in the Jim Crow South." Featured guest include historians, social workers and civil rights activist, and the authors of the book.

The Iowa Women of the Great Migration: The Maid Narratives will be held on Tuesday, March 3, at the Iowa City Public Library.

This post was updated at 11:00 a.m. on Feb. 2, 2020. This program originally aired on Feb. 5, 2013.