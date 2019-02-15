Related Program: 
Symphonies of Iowa

Love and Music are in the Air!

Celebrate Valentine’s Day with the wcfsymphony and their “Valentine Attraction” concert this weekend.

The program features “passionate music of star-crossed lovers by Debussy, Gershwin and others including a rarely-heard orchestral setting of Romeo and Juliet.”

Listen below as the wcfsymphony Artistic Director and Conductor Jason Weinberger shares special insight into Saturday’s performance.

For wcf tickets and more information, visit https://wcfsymphony.org/tickets-events/

PROGRAM

JOACHIM RAFF                                  Prelude to Romeo and Juliet, WoO. 51

JEAN SIBELIUS                                    Pelleas et Mélisande, Op. 46

SERGEI RACHMANINOFF               Rhapsody on A Theme of Paganini, Op. 43: Variation 18

GEORGE GERSWHIN                        Catfish Row: Suite from Porgy and Bess

