Liveblog: 1,285 New Cases Of COVID-19 Announced Over The Weekend

Iowa schools are closed for the rest of the school year, and many businesses remain closed, although the state did 'reopen' 77 Iowa counties on May 1. We'll be posting updates from Gov. Kim Reynolds and the Iowa Department of Public Health and other news as it becomes available here for the week of May 3-May 9.

Get caught up on the most important headlines from from April 26-May 2 here.

Editor's Note: This post has been updated to reflect the new reporting maps and data released by state health officials on Tuesday, April 14.

Case increases

Percent Positive Cases

Sunday, May 3

11:27 a.m. – 528 new COVID-19 cases, 9 more deaths announced Sunday

State officials are reporting 528 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19. This brings the total number of cases in Iowa to 9,169.

New cases: 528 Confirmed cases: 9,169 Deaths: 184

Twenty-three percent of the new cases have been reported in the 77 counties where the governor has started to ease restrictions.

Nine more Iowans have died from the virus, bringing the state's total to 184 deaths, and 78 Iowans are hospitalized with the virus while 3,325 have recovered.

On Saturday, the state reported 757 new cases, which is the most the state has seen in a day, for a total of 1,285 new cases announced this weekend.