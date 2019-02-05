LIVE: President Trump State of the Union

President Trump is delivering his State of the Union address which the White House says will outline a "policy agenda both parties can rally behind." Yet the speech follows the longest federal government shutdown in U.S. history, and the deadline to avoid another is less than two weeks away.

Watch President Trump's speech live, followed by the Democratic response delivered by former Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams, who narrowly lost the Georgia governor's race in November.

As President Trump delivers his State of the Union address, NPR reporters covering the White House, Congress, immigration, national security and more are annotating his remarks live, adding context and analysis. Their annotations are available right here, below the video of the address.

LIVE VIDEO: President Trump's State of the Union Address

State of the Union Annotations:

Loading...