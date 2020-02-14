'Little America' Depicts The Immigrant Experience Not Seen In Headlines

“Little America” is the new Apple TV + series that documents the complexity of the immigrant experience. Kumail Nanjiani and Joshuah Bearman join us to discuss the stories not seen in the daily headlines.



Kumail Nanjiani, executive producer of “Little America.” Co-wrote and starred in the 2017 Oscar-nominated film “The Big Sick.” (@kumailn)

Joshuah Bearman, executive producer of “Little America.” Co-founder of Epic Magazine, the source material for the original stories in “Little America.” (@joshbearman)

Interview Highlights

On how the immigrant experience is normally depicted in film and TV

Kumail Nanjiani: “I feel like no matter what side of the immigrant debate you’re on, right, if you hear the word immigrant — because of the way that they’re depicted in American pop culture — the image that people get in their head is pretty similar. And … a lot of it seems to be defined by struggle and strife. Not saying that those stories aren’t valid, and we have seen those stories. We just wanted to tell sort of a different point of view. You know, these people are just normal people living their lives. And in some ways, they’re just — you know, not in some ways, in many, many ways — very, very similar to just people who are born in America trying to live their lives. So we wanted to sort of explore a different version of the immigrant than the one that you generally see depicted in American pop culture.”

On feeling accepted in America

Kumail Nanjiani: “I never really felt fully accepted in America in that way. I think, of late, the definition of American for a lot of people has gotten really, really narrow. And I certainly do not fit that definition or description. So yeah, I think a lot of people do not see me as American. It’s because of how I look, because of how I sound, because of where I’m from, because of what I believe. And so you’re sort of forced to make your own identity. And it’s something that I’m still working on. I do not have this figured out. You know, finding parts of where I’m from, and parts of where I am and figuring out which of those I can use to sort of forge an identity. You know, my wife a little while ago asked me, she was like, ‘Do you feel American?’ And I was like, ‘No.’ And she was like, ‘So then what are you?’ And the only group I truly felt like I belonged in was comedian. So that was the only response I had. And I think that’s still true. That’s the only group where I really can be like, ‘Alright. I know for sure I’m a comedian. Nothing else I know.’”

On not making the series political

Kumail Nanjiani: “If you’re telling stories of immigrants, and you’re making them political, then you’re really taking the focus away from the people, away from their stories. We didn’t want these people to be defined by their relationship to America. Because then that becomes about America more than it becomes about these people. And again, those stories are very valid. But we have heard a lot of those stories, you know? We really want to just sort of tell stories of immigrants that — I don’t want to use the phrase humanize. I really kind of hate it … because I don’t think humans should need to be humanized. However, I felt that if we did tell these stories — the types of stories where immigrants are not defined by their relationship to the immigration system, or by their relationship to the American political system — then I think we would sort of expand, hopefully, people’s view of what an immigrant is. Ideally the goal is, when someone hears the word immigrant, they don’t get an image in their head. Because it’s such a varied group of people and experiences that there’s really no way to narrow it down to one image.”

On how the show was created

Joshuah Bearman: “Every so often a writer or producer will come to me — or us, with my company, now, that sort of works on this type of thing — with an idea that they think might be really enlivened by a true story. And that’s what happened here. Lee Eisenberg, who’s a pretty well-known writer and showrunner and also somebody that both Kumail and I know, he just called. And his dad’s an immigrant. And so he said — it was also, this was right around the election. And I feel like the reality was sort of setting in, it was right around the inauguration, actually.

“And he called me and said, ‘You know, I’ve been thinking about doing a show about immigrants. And I feel like it would be great to figure out a way if there [are] some true stories to help shape that idea.’ So I said, ‘Sure, let’s think about trying to collect a lot of stories and see what that tells us, what kind of stories we can tell, what kind of show we could potentially make.’ And then very quickly, we talked to Kumail and Emily and also Alan Yang, another writer and director [co-creator of ‘Master of None’]. … Some of the episodes of Master None were sort of inspiration, also, for this type of show.

“… There is an episode in the first season that’s about the parents. And sort of the relationship of immigrants, and their parents and their differing relationships to, you know, being in the country. And there’s an episode in Season two called ‘New York, I Love You’ that’s sort of like a series of small vignettes that are just kind of incidental stories of people that are usually maybe in the background of another episode, and it chooses to follow them. And that’s kind of the idea that we had here. These are stories about people who normally would be, you know, somebody that you would see in passing in an episode of TV. And this is actually gonna be their story.

“So we’re kind of thinking about all that. And obviously even ‘The Big Sick’ similarly is a rom-com. But one of the protagonists happens to be an immigrant. And that’s, you know, sort of, at some conceptual level, very similar. Because we just wanted to tell stories that were about people’s lives, but they happen to be immigrants. And so we kind of all started talking. And then the stories were coming in. And we started looking at these stories we did.

“We had like 150 leads probably when we started. I have a bunch of researchers on staff. And, also, you know, friends in journalism publishing. So we had freelancers working. We canvased far and wide and brought all these stories together. And then we started looking at them as a group, and it was sort of very clear right away. The stories were so interesting, compelling and all different kinds. And it was just very clear that there was a great show here. And sort of the format of the show almost emerges out of the stories.”



