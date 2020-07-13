Related Program: 
River to River

Listening Back: Blue Eyes/Brown Eyes Anti-Racism Exercise Is Rooted In Iowa

By , & 1 hour ago
  • In 1968, Jane Elliot conducted the first ever Blue Eyes/Brown Eyes exercise with her class in Riceville, Iowa as a tool to teach anti-racism.
    In 1968, Jane Elliot conducted the first ever Blue Eyes/Brown Eyes exercise with her class in Riceville, Iowa as a tool to teach anti-racism.
    Ivan Aleksic / Unsplash

The day after Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. was murdered an Iowa school teacher took action. 

On this episode of River to River, we listen back to a 2013 conversation with Jane Elliott. In 1968, Elliott became the first teacher to conduct the now-famous Blue Eyes/Brown Eyes exercise with her third grade class in Riceville as a tool to teach white students about racial discrimination.

First on the program, a look back at the story of an Iowan’s recover from COVID-19, the power of poetry in a pandemic and a reminder of thunder and lightning safety basics.

Guests:

  • Alan Czarnetzki, professor of meteorology at the University of Northern Iowa
  • Larry Potter, first Iowan to be released from Mercy Medical Center in Cedar Rapids after being diagnosed with COVID-19 and spending time on a ventilator
  • Crystal Stone, poet and recent graduate of Iowa State University's MFA program in creative writing and environment
  • Jane Elliott, former elementary school teacher and creator of the Blue Eyes/Brown Eyes anti-discrimination exercise
Tags: 
River to River
Race and race relations
COVID-19

Related Content

Iowa Police, NAACP Task Force Aims To Advance Law Enforcement And Community Relationships

By Jun 25, 2020
police car
Diego Parra / Pixabay

The Iowa Police Chiefs Association and the Iowa-Nebraska NAACP have announced a statewide task force dedicated to improving community and law enforcement relationships. 

Des Moines City Council Passes Ordinance That Bans Racial Profiling

By Jun 23, 2020
Black Lives Matter demonstrators lie face down on Grand Ave. outside of Des Moines City Hall on June 6, 2020 as part of a protest against police violence and the killing o George Floyd.
Grant Gerlock / IPR File

The Des Moines City Council has passed an anti-racial profiling ordinance nearly two years after the first version of the proposal was introduced.

How 6 Problem-Solvers Tackled Pandemic Challenges In Their Neighborhoods

By Jul 12, 2020

Cardboard beds. Urban farms. Roving mariachi bands.

These are some of the ways that regular folks are solving problems and spreading happiness during the pandemic.

The solutions aren't perfect — public health experts have some critiques and suggestions. But at the same time, they applaud the ingenuity and positive vibes.

Read the stories of six grassroots change-makers — then nominate your own at the bottom of this story.