Listening Back: Blue Eyes/Brown Eyes Anti-Racism Exercise Is Rooted In Iowa

The day after Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. was murdered an Iowa school teacher took action.
On this episode of River to River, we listen back to a 2013 conversation with Jane Elliott. In 1968, Elliott became the first teacher to conduct the now-famous Blue Eyes/Brown Eyes exercise with her third grade class in Riceville as a tool to teach white students about racial discrimination.
First on the program, a look back at the story of an Iowan’s recover from COVID-19, the power of poetry in a pandemic and a reminder of thunder and lightning safety basics.
Guests:
- Alan Czarnetzki, professor of meteorology at the University of Northern Iowa
- Larry Potter, first Iowan to be released from Mercy Medical Center in Cedar Rapids after being diagnosed with COVID-19 and spending time on a ventilator
- Crystal Stone, poet and recent graduate of Iowa State University's MFA program in creative writing and environment
- Jane Elliott, former elementary school teacher and creator of the Blue Eyes/Brown Eyes anti-discrimination exercise