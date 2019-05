The Clinton-based band John June Year made a return visit to IPR's Cedar Falls studios on April 25, 2019. The last time we had the band perform live on Studio One, John June Year were about to release their EP "Pop Sucker". This time the band came to perform songs from their debut full-length album "Modern Motives". The new songs were well served by the group's classic two guitars, bass and drums rock lineup.

