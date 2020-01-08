Related Program: 
River to River

Leadership In War: Essential Lessons From Those Who Made History

By , & 11 hours ago
  • A bronze statue of Britain's World War II leader Sir Winston Churchill, by sculptor Ivor Roberts-Jones, stands in Parliament Square in London.
    A bronze statue of Britain's World War II leader Sir Winston Churchill, by sculptor Ivor Roberts-Jones, stands in Parliament Square in London.
    Tim Ireland / AP Photo

This program originally aired on  11-26-19

On this edition of River to River, award-winning historian Andrew Roberts joins host Ben Kieffer to talk about his latest book “Leadership In War, Essential Lessons From Those Who Made History.”  In his book, Roberts makes a comparison of nine world leaders who guided their nations through the greatest wars the world has ever seen and how their unique strenghs and weaknesses changed the course of human history.

Guest:

  •  Andrew Roberts, British Historian and Journalist  
Tags: 
River to River
History
Wars

Related Content

Iowans Remember The Fall Of The Berlin Wall

By , & Nov 18, 2019
Ben Kieffer

Thirty years ago this month, the Berlin Wall fell. It was both a symbolic and a physical division, and during this hour of River to River, Iowans who lived in East and West Germany share their first-hand accounts of life before and after this moment in history with host Ben Kieffer, who was working as a reporter in Germany when the wall fell. 

New Research Shows At Least 76 Iowans Joined The Confederacy During The Civil War

By & & Julia DiGiacomo Oct 28, 2019
Jim Williams/Randel Bailey

At least 76 Iowans fought for the Confederacy in the American Civil War despite Iowa's status as Union State. A new book,  Iowa Confederates in the Civil War, dives into the history of these soldiers and their motivations for leaving Iowa to fight for the Confederate States of America. 

Congressman Neal Smith At 99

By & Oct 22, 2019
Rick Brewer / IPR

When Neal Smith was born, the 19th amendment to the Constitution had yet to be ratified, which gave women the right to vote. He was elected to the United States House of Representatives in 1958 during the Dwight D. Eisenhower administration, and is Iowa's longest serving congressman (1959-1995). 