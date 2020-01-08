Andrew Roberts joins host Ben Kieffer to talk about his latest book "Leadership in War" and how these world leaders changed history.

This program originally aired on 11-26-19

On this edition of River to River, award-winning historian Andrew Roberts joins host Ben Kieffer to talk about his latest book “Leadership In War, Essential Lessons From Those Who Made History.” In his book, Roberts makes a comparison of nine world leaders who guided their nations through the greatest wars the world has ever seen and how their unique strenghs and weaknesses changed the course of human history.

