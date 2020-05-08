Lack Of Traffic Acclerates Iowa Downtown Projects

A lack of pedestrians and reduced vehicle traffic is allowing construction projects in several downtown areas around the state to move more quickly.

In Iowa City, Public Works Director Ron Knoche said his crews are able to tackle a maintenance project on one of the few river bridges in the district.

“We were able to move forward with that project a little sooner and it was a full closure of Burlington Street, so it was something that we were dreading but because of campus being cancelled and the local school districts being closed, it really opened that window up for us to be able to do that project,” said Knoche.

Knoche admitted his job these days is quote “100 percent” easier. He said the street will open to limited traffic next Friday.

In Cedar Falls, workers are using the lack of pedestrians to make substantial progress on a project to replace decades-old bricks in front of businesses in the area known as the Parkade.

City Communications Specialist Amanda Huisman explained it’s part of a plan that also includes pedestrian hubs with benches and bike racks.

“Instead of doing say from the front of the business to the curb completely, we’re redoing the 8 foot walk in front of the businesses first, so that by the time businesses reopen, it’s going to be a lot easier for customers and guests to maneuver around downtown,” she said.

Huisman said this phase of the project is expected to wrap up in November.