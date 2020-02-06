Related Programs: 
Fresh Air
Fresh Air on IPR News and News/Studio One

Killing Of Iranian General Opens Up 'New Frontier' In Assassination, Journalist Says

By 1 hour ago

New Yorker writer Adam Entous says the U.S. could face further retaliation from Iran for the death of Qassem Soleimani: "If you look at their history, they take a long time before they strike back."