Killing Of Iranian General Opens Up 'New Frontier' In Assassination, Journalist Says By Terry Gross • 1 hour ago New Yorker writer Adam Entous says the U.S. could face further retaliation from Iran for the death of Qassem Soleimani: "If you look at their history, they take a long time before they strike back."