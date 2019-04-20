Join IPR Cedar Falls Studios For Their Open House!

Ever wondered what Iowa Public Radio/KUNI/KHKE looks like? Ever wanted to meet the faces of the beloved voices you hear every day on air? Join IPR’s Cedar Falls Studios for their open house on Tuesday, April 23, 2019 from 4:30-6:30 p.m.!

Iowa Public Radio’s Cedar Falls Studios, located on the third floor of the Communication Arts Center on the UNI campus, will be open to the public from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, April 23, 2019. Refreshments will be served while visitors can get a tour of the station or listen to Vakhhtang Kodanashvili perform on IPR’s newly refurbished 1918 Steinway B piano.

Vakhtang will be performing Schumann’s Kinderszenen. Vakhtang has performed internationally, is the prizewinner of several international competitions, and is an instructor of piano at UNI.

Join IPR for drinks, good company, and fabulous music on Tuesday, April 23, 2019 and come see what IPR is all about!