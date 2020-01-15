It's Still A "Jump Ball" After Last Night's Democratic Presidential Debate

On this edition of River to River, host Ben Kieffer sits down with IPR's Clay Masters, UNI's Donna Hoffman and ISU's Jonathan Hassid to recap last night's CNN Des Moines Register Democratic Presidential Debate hosted at Drake University.
Kieffer also poses a question to undecided caucusesgoers: what are you weighing to make a decision for a presidential candidate? Later on, Hoffman and Hassid offer analaysis on the latest impeachement news as well as the presidential election results in Taiwan.
Guests:
- Clay Masters, Political Reporter & Co-host of Caucusland podcast, IPR
- Donna Hoffman, Professor of Political Science at the University of Northern Iowa
- Jonathan Hasid, Associate Professor of Political Science at Iowa State University