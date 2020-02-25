Related Program: 
Iowa's Only City West Of The Missouri River

By , &
  • Carter Lake is Iowa's only city located west of the Missouri river. A 1892 supreme court case between Iowa and Nebraska determined the flooded land belonged to Iowa.
The relationship between Council Bluffs and Omaha goes back thousands of years. Evidence shows inhabitants of the region date as far back as 900 AD. With such a long history of being joined across the Missouri River, Council Bluffs and Omaha have developed a complicated relationship.

From the Kansas-Nebraska Act to the dispute over Carter Lake, Iowa's only city west of the border, these two cities would not be what they are without each other.

Troy Stolp, an Iowa historian and teacher at Lewis Central High School, joins River to River host Ben Kieffer to share stories from the history of Council Bluffs and Omaha. 

  • Troy Stolp, Iowa historian and teacher at Lewis Central High School 
