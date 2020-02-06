Iowans' Caucus Experiences Varied Widely By Location

We asked Iowans whether the Iowa caucuses were good for democracy. Their answers depended on their caucus experiences, which varied widely by location.

River to River host Ben Kieffer talks with political analysts about the likely impact of the Iowa Democratic Party's delay in reporting results of the Iowa caucuses Monday night. Sara Mitchell, F Wendell Miller Professor of Political Science at University of Iowa, and Wayne Moyer, professor of political science at Grinnell College agreed the delay was a black eye for Iowa and damaging to its first-in-the-nation status.

Kieffer also asked listeners whether Iowa's caucus process was "good for democracy?" The answers from callers varied widely depending on their most recent experience with the process. While several Iowans said their caucus ran smoothly, others reported confusion and consternation.