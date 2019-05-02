Iowans Can Buy Hunting And Fishing Licenses Online

This new site allows Iowans to buy hunting and fishing licenses online.
The Iowa Department of Natural Resources has unveiled a new online hunting and fishing license system.

DNR Customer Service Supervisor Alex Cross said the new system called Go Outdoors Iowa also offers a free app with handy connections to a number of sources.

“It has links to regulations, links to fishing locations," Cross said. "We have our hunting atlas on there that shows all public hunting lands in Iowa. We also have a sunset table there that is based on your actual GPS location.

Cross said customers can also purchase their hunting and fishing license in the more traditional way at a number of sporting goods stores throughout Iowa.  The free app is available at the App Store or Google Play Store.

