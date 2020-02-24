Iowa Supreme Court Selects Justice Susan Christensen As New Chief

    New Chief Justice Susan Christensen speaks at a news conference in 2018.
The Iowa Supreme Court announced Monday it selected Susan Christensen as its new chief justice.

Christensen is from Harlan and was appointed to the court by Republican Gov. Kim Reynolds in 2018.

The state’s highest court had to pick a new leader after former Chief Justice Mark Cady died unexpectedly in November. Justice David Wiggins has served as acting chief since then, and he plans to retire in March.

In a statement released by the judicial branch, Christensen said, “As chief justice, I will maintain my passion for child welfare and juvenile justice and do my best to lead Iowa’s judiciary in a manner which provides all 99 counties with fair and impartial justice.”

Christensen is the second woman to serve as chief justice of the Iowa Supreme Court. She was previously a district court judge and a district associate judge, and she practiced law in Harlan. She has served on several committees and task forces dealing with family law, child welfare and juvenile justice.

She is married with five children and five grandchildren. Her father, Jerry Larson, was the longest-serving state supreme court justice in Iowa history.

Christensen was the first of three appointments Reynolds has made to the Iowa Supreme Court.

Reynolds appointed Justice Christopher McDonald in 2019, and Justice Dana Oxley last month. She will soon appoint a fourth justice to bring the court back to its full slate of seven justices.

Reynolds Appoints Dana Oxley To Iowa Supreme Court

By Jan 28, 2020
Katarina Sostaric / IPR

Gov. Kim Reynolds appointed Dana Oxley to the Iowa Supreme Court Tuesday.

Oxley is an attorney with Shuttleworth & Ingersoll in Cedar Rapids, where she is focused on civil appellate work, and most of her clients are small businesses. Before that, she clerked for a federal judge on the 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.

Oxley said she looks forward to serving the people of Iowa.

Iowa Acting Chief Justice Urges Respect For Government Institutions In Speech To Lawmakers

By Jan 15, 2020
david wiggins
John Pemble / IPR

The acting chief justice of the Iowa Supreme Court highlighted the importance of respecting government institutions in his Condition of the Judiciary speech before the Iowa Legislature Wednesday.

Acting Chief Justice David Wiggins said he drew on the ideas of the late Chief Justice Mark Cady to talk about the respect the courts have for elected officials. He said both are set up to speak for the people of Iowa in different ways.

Hundreds Gather In Des Moines To Remember Iowa Chief Justice

By Nov 20, 2019
cady memorial service
Katarina Sostaric / IPR

Hundreds of Iowans gathered at Drake University in Des Moines Wednesday to remember the life of Iowa Supreme Court Chief Justice Mark Cady, who died of a heart attack Friday night at the age of 66.

Four speakers, friends and colleagues of Cady, described a kind, compassionate man who dedicated his life to fairness and justice.